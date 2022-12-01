Terminal operator allays worker’s fears over retrenchment

The Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) has assured said that no worker would be retrenched despite the acquisition of its parent company, Bolloré Group by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Bolloré Africa Logistics is the biggest transport and logistics operator in Africa with nearly 21,000 employees in Nigeria and other countries. In a meeting with leaders of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria MWUN) in Lagos, the TICT Managing Director, Mr. Etienne Rocher said that the acquisition would not have any adverse effect on jobs and workers of the company.

Rocher said: “There will be no change in obligations on the part of the company towards employees and vice versa.” He said all obligations arising from existing contracts with the company would continue to be in force. The managing director said that the services of TICT workers remain relevant to the company even after the acquisition. Recall that MSC explained in April this year that it had reached an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the African logistic business of Paris-based Bolloré Group.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...