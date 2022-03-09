Terminal operator introduces onsite laundry services for employees

APM Terminals Apapa has introduced onsite laundry services for the protective clothing of its employees.

Its Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, said that the onsite laundry service was a part of the terminal operator’s effort to continuously reinforce two of its core values – constant care of employees and further improve employee experience at the port.

He said: “With this initiative, we aim to support our colleagues in taking good care of their protective clothing without any burden to them.

This will save our employees valuable time and energy. “Our teams in health, safety and environment (HSE) and procurement have put in great efforts to ensure the laundry service will follow washing guide from the manufacturers to preserve the integrity of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). “Our terminal leadership team will continue to develop initiatives that will make it easier for employees to do their work.

In the past year, we have been investing heavily in improving our assets and facilities, and this journey continues. We will also continue to make deliberate investments in the training and development of our people, as the goal is to have an organisation that can truly deliver services of international standards to our stakeholders.”

The company’s Employee Relations Specialist, Kingsley Udebor also explained that the introduction of onsite laundry service by the company had been proactively initiated and driven by the terminal leadership team, which was willing to provide additional value to employees by ensuring that operations personnel were always comfortably clad in clean PPEs, stress free.

Udebor noted that the company hopes that the unique initiative would further enhance employee experience in the terminal. APM Terminals Apapa is the largest container terminal in Nigeria with an investment of over $438 million in equipment, facilities and other elements of its operations.

In the last 15 years, the management of the terminal has continued to introduce new innovations to help both shipping lines and land side customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility in a cost-effective manner.

