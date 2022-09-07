News

Terminal operator sets new safety record at Lagos Port

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has set a new safety record at the port as it recorded 400 days no Lost Time Injury (LTI).

 

The company noted that in the last 16 years, it had  made substantial investment in equipment, facility upgrade, continuous training and manpower development.

No Lost Time Injury (LTI), which is a key indicator of the effectiveness of an organisation’s safety programme, means no injury was sustained on the job by an employee or contractor that resulted in the person being away from work due to his or her injury.

The company said that Certificates of Recognition (CoR) had been presented to employees with outstanding safety records at an event to mark the company’s 2022 Global Safety Day in Lagos, with the theme ‘We Learn And We Adapt’, stressing that the event was attended by several stakeholders including the representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Police Force, Hapag Lloyd, Pacific International Lines and Maersk, among others.

 

The Regional Managing Director, Africa and Europe at APM Terminals, Igor Van Den Essen, who was on a visit to Nigeria, commended the Apapa team for the major safety milestone, charged them to sustain and improve on the record. He said: “As we discuss safety while we observe Global Safety Day, we continuously highlight how deeply it impacts our operations and our entire company.

 

 

