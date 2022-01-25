Terminal operator to invest in employees, strengthen capacity

APM Terminals Apapa, one of the largest container terminals in West Africa, has said that it will invest in its employees and strengthen its capacity in 2022, as part of transforming to a global world class facility.

Also, the terminal operator added that it would complete the ongoing facility upgrade and raise its level of engagement with stakeholders.

The terminal is the largest container terminal in Nigeria. With an investment of over $438 million in equipment, facilities and other elements of its operations over the last 15 years.

The company’s Country Manager, Klaus Laursen, said in Lagos that in the past few years, the company had been on a remarkable transformation journey.

According to him, the company had led with a strong ambition to become a world-class terminal operator.

Lauren noted: “We enable access to the jobs, products, foods and medicine that allow to create and live a better life. Here in APM Terminals Apapa, it is not just about moving boxes around. We are a heartbeat for the Nigerian local society; we create value for our customers, and we do our best to ensure that our people are here because they want to be here.”

He stressed that the transformation of APM Terminals Apapa aimed to create an engaging work environment for all stakeholders, adding that it was a process with many elements that requires prioritisation, time to mature and make sustainable changes.

Also, the company’s Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, explained that more than ever, global trade needed an efficient port operation and integrated solutions, noting that the company had started a new and exciting journey in Apapa last year.

He stressed that a significant amount of new equipment was deployed.

Knudsen stressed: “We are improving our facilities and we have kicked off a significant training plan for all employees across functions and levels. This journey is our transformation to international standards.

“It is important that we embrace the transformation and accept that it is a multi-year journey, which is closely linked to our values as a company and our primary objective to create value for the Nigerian economy. Transformation will offer all of us exciting new challenges, which we can all learn and grow from.”

He explained: “We are here to lead the container terminal industry forward by continuously improving and transforming the rules of the game.

“We have been putting a significant focus on employee engagement, looking into different aspects of our workforce well-being at individual, team and community levels.

“The focus has been on encouragement of feedback culture development, team bonding, investment into people’s personal and professional development and grooming our leadership capabilities.”

