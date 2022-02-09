Business

Terminal operator trains 175 employees as Lean practitioners

No fewer than 175 employees of APM Terminals Apapa have graduated at Lean Academy in 2019 as Lean practitioners.

 

With the number of people trained, the terminal operator said that it had transformed by re-tooling and re-educating employees to eliminate waste, boost productivity and promote innovation every day.

 

In the past years, the terminal said that it had worked extensively on identification of talent at Apapa to support the future Lean journey and building relations within the team to ensure cross functional collaboration.

 

Lean thinking is a transformational framework that provides a new way to organising human activities to deliver more benefits to society and value to individuals while eliminating waste.

 

Derived from Toyota’s 1930 operating model “The Toyota Way,” the philosophy is based on a Lean manufacturing method aimed primarily at reducing times within the production system as well as response times from suppliers and to customers.

The company noted that the Apapa’s Lean practitioners were expected to take the lead in introducing innovative solutions to terminal operations with the goal of improving efficiency and customer service. According to the Project Manager, Way of Working (WoW) Martin Kjeldsen, “our employees play a central role in our transformation.

 

They are the ones who will make Apapa a great place to work through involvement and engagement within our Way of Working, through high level of Lean education, a Lean mindset and Kaizens – for immediate, real results and long-term sustainable impact.

 

“The end of 2021 showed that we are on the right Lean path in Apapa. Lean training and coaching are now showing more engagement and more willing to learn how to use the Lean tools to improve our daily work-life balance.

 

We are beginning to see the result around the terminal where employees start and execute their own team Kaizens to improve their processes and the way they perform their daily work.”

 

Kjeldsen explained that practicing Lean required a changed mindset from running the business to improving the business, helping to preventing fire-fighting in the day-to-day job.

 

He noted that the introduction of practical WoW coaches had been a dream for the project manager since he joined APM Terminals in 2018.

 

