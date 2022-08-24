Business

Terminal operators introduce waivers to reduce congestion

●4 ships arrive with 1,400 used vehicles

 

Vehicle importers have been granted waivers of between N400,000 and N0.8 million by Five Star Logistics Terminal, Tin Can Island Port, in order to decongest the port.

 

This is coming as additional 1,400 units of used vehicles arrived this week in four vessels. Awaiting berth at the rollon roll-off terminal are Grand Abidjan with 350 units; Grande Costal D’Aberio, 350 units; Silver Queen, 350 units and Grand Togo, 350 units.

 

The concessionaire said that car importers would enjoy a waiver of N400,000 per unit; vans, N450,000 per unit and buses and trucks, N800,000 per unit. In its notice titled: ‘Special limited terminal storage waiver,’ the terminal operator explained that the offer, which commences from August 20, would only last till September 30, 2022, saying that all receivers and agents were encouraged to take delivery within the waiver period.

 

The new offer is coming on the heels of a recent sanction, which led to deactivation of the terminal operator from Nigeria  Customs Service (NCS)’s portal for several weeks in July 2022, when it was disconnected from customs portal, imported vehicles continued to jam-packed the terminal and it’s bonded terminals.

 

It explained: “We are exceptionally granting the following lump-sum payment options for all vehicles that arrived at our terminal before 1st of March 2022.” Also, it was gathered that there were discussions between the terminal and clearing agents on the need to extend the privilege to the bonded terminals under the terminal operator, which were equally congested.

 

In July, NCS portal was short against the terminal operator because of the N97million debt. The terminal was only reconnected to Customs servers on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after paying up the debts. Customs had alleged that Five Star Terminal delivered the vehicles and cargoes without it being exited by Customs on its systems, and that virtually all the vehicles had backlogs of unpaid assessments mainly debit notes.

 

In July, high duties charged by NCS has made many importers and clearing agents to abandon more than 7,580 units of used vehicles at Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) and Five Star Logistics Terminal. Between May and June 2022, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that 3, 650 used vehicles were ferried into the country’s rollon roll-off port.

 

The shipping data revealed that no fewer than 3,930 used vehicles are waiting to be offloaded since June from 12 vessels with Grande Senegal leading with 350 units; Grande Cameroon, 300 units; Grande Lagos, 400 units; Grande Tema, 400 units and Grande Cotonou, 400 units.

 

Other vessels jostling for berthing space are Grande Togo with 350 units; Repubblica Argentina, 300units; Grande Abidjan, 400 units; Glovis Condor, 350 units; Repubblica Argentina, 350 units; MSC Cristiana, 450 units and Grande Costa D’’avorio, 350 units

 

