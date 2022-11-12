News

Terminal operators lament demise of PCC chairman

The Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, has lamented the demise of the Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC) and Chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board (NSWB), Otunba Kunle Folarin. The STOAN chairman described Folarin as a maritime colossus, who made significant impact across various sections of the maritime industry. She noted: “I am truly saddened by the death of this great man. Otunba Kunle Folarin’s exit at this time will create a great vacuum in the maritime community.

“He was an accomplished maritime expert and administrator, and a repository of maritime knowledge. His death will be felt far beyond the maritime industry.” Haastrup urged the family to take solace in the understanding that their late patriarch lived a fulfilled life and contributed enormously to the development of the maritime industry and the country.

 

