Terminal operators sign bargaining agreement with MWUN

Port concessionaires in the umbrella of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) have signed a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN). The latest bargaining agreement, which was signed in Lagos at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) headquarters, would lead to an increase in the wages, allowances and retirement benefits payable to the dockworkers. The agreement would be operational for three years.

Since the ports were concessioned in 2006, the port terminal operators under the aegis of STOAN have been steadfast in improving the welfare of dockworkers, who before the port concession, had no condition of service and were poorly paid. STOAN members had ensured the renewal and implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement every three years, thereby ensuring the progressive increase in the remuneration of dockworkers. The Chairman, STOAN, Princess Vicky Haastrup, who led other members to sign the agreement with the union, noted that terminal operators have ensured industrial harmony at the seaports since 2006, by prioritizing the welfare of dockworkers.

She said: “We are happy as employers of Labour to give the dockworkers the wages they rightly deserve. “It is always our joy to bring succour and joy into the hearts of our workers. Before the 2006 port concession, the monthly income of an average dock worker was less than N5,000 but today, we make bold to say that we now pay our dockworkers very well. “Our dockworkers are now well respected and well compensated for the work they do. This is because we acknowledge dockworkers as the bedrock of port operation.

“Before we became their employers, dockworkers were not respected. They were seen as troublemakers and thugs at the ports. “But today, we have worked together with the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria to change the narrative. Haastrup explained that dockworkers were professional quayside workers, who were vital to port operation, noting that they were essential workers in the port industry. “I am proud to say that the dockworkers at the various ports across the country are well trained and they conduct themselves professionally, ” she said.

