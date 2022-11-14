‘Terminate his contract’ – Man United fans back Erik ten Hag after Ronaldo comments

Manchester United supporters have rallied behind manager Erik ten Hag after Cristiano Ronaldo criticised the current manager, claiming he has “no respect” for the Dutchman.

In what should have been a day of celebration for United, Ronaldo’s comments have stolen the headlines. Alejandro Garnacho’s 93rd-minute winner against Fulham saw the 18-year-old have his time in the spotlight cut short, as the former Real Madrid man pulled the rug from under the teenager’s feet.

This of course is not the first time that the five-time Ballon d’or winner has stolen the headlines after a successful day for his side. Following the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in October, Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel after refusing to come on as a substitute.

Ten Hag made the decision to drop the 37-year-old for the following game against Chelsea, before bringing him back into the fold, with successive league starts against West Ham and Aston Villa.

In a Piers Morgan Uncensored interview that is set to air later this week, Ronaldo has made wild accusations that threaten to tarnish his legacy at the Old Trafford club. But following the release of a clip from the interview late on Sunday night, United supporters have rallied around their team, as they took to social media to make it clear that the club is always bigger than the player – no matter who that person might be.

Big Red Devil

@DeanCla65257372

Follow

I hope Manchester United don’t wait more than 24 hours to terminate Ronaldo’s contract. Finally we can stop the circus that surrounds him and the club can move forward with its greatest asset Erik ten Hag #MUFC

11:44 PM · Nov 13, 2022

Jonathan Bland

@Jonty_Bland

Follow

No one is bigger than the club, not even the great Cristiano Ronaldo. I feel the us, the supporters, won’t be (like you suggest they are) on your side now. Theres absolutely no coming back from this. Terminate his contract, such a sad way for things to end. #mufc

11:47 PM · Nov 13, 2022

*Courtesy: MEN

