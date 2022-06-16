Terra Kulture, Mastercard Foundation to train 65,000 young creatives

Terra Kulture, a leading educational and recreational organisation, has partnered with the Mastercard Foundation to train up to 65,000 creatives across Nigeria. The five-year training partnership program aims to equip young Nigerians with relevant skills across key subsectors in theatre and business. The initiative will form a significant part of the Terra Academy for The Arts (TAFTA) programme.

The partnership will create an e-learning platform that will provide free education and access to employment opportunities to the most vulnerable youth, with a major focus on women between 16-35 years in Lagos, Ogun, and Kano States.

The partnership will also provide participants with foundational training, support, internships, and employment and financial services linkages. Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen- Peters, stated that the intervention would positively impact Nigerian youth and culture, both now and in the nearest future. She said: “Driving impact and creating massive visibility for the Nigerian culture and youth has always been at the core of our existence. “We have leveraged our thorough understanding of arts, culture, and languages over the years to impact the next generation in the best way possible.

