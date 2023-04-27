Terra rolls out new variants of seasoning cubes

As part of efforts to deepen consumer affinity, the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, makers of Terra Seasoning Cube recently unveiled its Jollof Seasoning and Shrimp Seasoning cubes into the Nigerian market. These new variants introduced earlier this year would join the already existing variants of Beef and Chicken Seasoning Cubes to cater to the flavour preferences of a wider spectrum of consumers across Nigeria. The resolve to continually excite the market with valueadding varieties of Terra Seasoning Cubes prompted the introduction of these variants that started with the introduction of both the beef flavour and chicken flavour. Other variants like shrimp and Jollof have since followed to cater to the needs of the different segments of the market that are particular about specific flavours they want to experience in their meals. For instance, the recent introduction of the Terra Jollof seasoning cube was in response to the demands of jollof rice lovers craving that smoky, bottom-pot aroma and extraordinary taste of their favourite delicacy, whether at parties or at home. The Terra Jollof seasoning cube is that complete Jollof seasoning that contains key Jollof ingredients like onion, pepper, thyme, turmeric and garlic among others for that irresistible smoky bottom pot taste and flavour. Same can be said for the shrimp seasoning cube, that satisfies the desire of seafood lovers who crave the taste and aroma of real shrimp for their seafood dishes, especially seafood okra. Each variant of Terra seasoning cubes – beef, chicken, shrimp and jollof seasoning cube is loaded with lots of goodness, wholesomely crafted to delight chefs, caterers and homemakers who desire to achieve a distinctive flavour, inviting aroma and irresistible taste to their variety of meals. The variants are as different in taste as they are in composition. The key ingredients like onion, pepper, thyme and turmeric along with other ingredients are combined to give your jollof rice it’s smoky, bottom- pot taste and aroma just as a combination of real shrimp, garlic and chili produces that distinct seafood aroma and taste unique to meals cooked with the Terra Shrimp seasoning cubes. The four variants are increasingly becoming the preferred seasoning cubes in many Nigerian homes. The acceptance of Terra Seasoning Cube by the consumers testifies to how well the company understands the consumer’s needs when it comes to developing seasoning cubes that offer value to their meals.