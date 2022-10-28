Terror Alert: Experts seek tighter security around schools, mall, worship centres, others

We’ll review US security advisory –Police

S ecurity experts have urged the Federal Government not to toy with the terror attack alert issued by the United States. They advised the government to tighten security around critical infrastructure and other sensitive places and not lose guard. The caution follows the security alert by the U.S Embassy in Abuja over a possible attack by terror groups in the Federal Capital Territory.

The U.S had raised the alarm after gathering intelligence on the risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja, warning its nationals to “avoid all non-essential travel or movement”. It said the targets may include government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

According to the security experts, the alert became imperative for the government to be active and provide water-tight security in Abuja and every other part of the country to prevent bloodshed and the breakdown of law. A criminologist, Albert Uba, urged the government not to ignore the alert but rather should work on it. He said the alert that came when terrorists were surrendering to troops in their thousands is a pointer to the fact that the Federal Government is treating the issue of general insecurity with kid gloves.

Uba said: “Is not it laughable and condemnable that 101 Boko Haram fighters detained at the Kirikiri prison were recently swapped with the 23 remaining Kaduna abductees? “The alert raised by the US should not be dismissed with a wave of the hand because of their position on the terrorism index, even though the DSS in the recent past raised a similar alert. “It is a call to the security agencies to beef up security in and around soft targets. The police, DSS and their sister agencies need to rise up to the challenge of protecting life and property. The Federal Government should stop playing chess game with the issue of security.

It is not enough to condemn an attack long after it has occurred. A stitch in time saves nine.” He added: “This is the time for the DSS and sister agencies to redouble their efforts in their constitutional responsibilities of protecting life and property.

It is not enough to condemn an attack after it has happened. We cannot afford to stand the strike of terrorists in Abuja anymore, where thousands of people have lost their lives to terror attacks, and also in the North East.” Another security expert, Christopher Oji, said: “Its (US) intelligence cannot be faulted. The Federal Government should take the warning seriously. It should, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on security, not only in Abuja but all over the country. “The police, army, and other security agencies should be placed on the alert. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should begin an enlightenment campaign to educate people, especially in rural areas, to report suspicious movements to security officials or their village heads.

“The security agencies should work together without trying to betray each other or to take the glory for any success or achievements recorded.” Former Department of State Services (DSS) Director Dennis Amachree told our correspondent that the alert from the U.S. is a follow-up to that of the DSS some weeks ago. He said: “It is good that the Nigerian intelligence community is working to avert or nip this threat in the bud. The reason for the (US) alert is twofold: first to keep their nationals aware, as a duty of care from their government; second, to generate more information from the public to say something if they see something.

So, all hands on deck to counter this threat.” Another security expert, Raymond Tedunjaiye, said in spite of the position of the fifth columnist, no security alert should be dismissed or treated with levity. He said: “The Federal Government must be proactive and activate all security agencies to be on the alert. “Life is sacred and irreplaceable, the Federal Government shouldn’t look at it from the point of being instigated by the opposition and put every security measure in place across the country, not only at Abuja but around the corner.”

Police reaction to the attack alert

Meanwhile, the police have assured Nigerians and other residents and visitors in the country that they will effectively review the U.S security advisory. Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said a review of the advisory is necessary because the force as the lead agency in internal security will not take any threat intelligence, either actionable or not, for granted. According to him, there is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to nip threats in the bud. Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba had ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), heads of tactical squads in the FCT, and state Commissioners of Police to re-strategise security management within their jurisdictions. He said the Force Headquarters would continually avail them with the required support, logistics, and deployments necessary for providing safety to all and sundry. Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force would continually work with other security agencies to make every part of Nigeria safe, especially in the FCT. “In furtherance of his zeal and strategies to decimate activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the FCT and other parts of the country, and to analyse and de-escalate threats gathered from various intelligence at the Force’s disposal, U.S advisory inclusive, the IGP has announced the immediate commencement of a Counter-Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise codenamed “Operation Darkin Gaggawa,” which will hold within the Force Headquarters. “The exercise will involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets, and is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different units and formations of the Force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes. The Nigeria Police Force thereby urges the general public not to panic at the sounds of explosives and gunshots during the exercise.” The spokesman, however, said the Inspector-General of Police had reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensuring the safety of life and property within the country via the effective deployment of tactical and operational assets for effective intelligence gathering and proactive policing. He further reassures Nigerians of a safe and secure country for all.

DSS calls for calm

The Department of State Services (DSS) said it had received several inquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy. The Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya in a statement advised that the necessary precautions should be taken by all and sundry, urging the populace to remain alert and assist the security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them. Meanwhile, the Service also called for calm, saying it is working with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.

