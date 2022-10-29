Terror alert: Group urges S/West Governors to re-enforce Amotekun

A Pan-Yourba Group, Think Yoruba First, has asked South-West Governors to ensure the licensing of automatic rifles and ammunition Amotekun Corps to protect the region.

The group in a statement signed by its president, Oladimeji Bolarinwa urged South-West Governors to further demand the expansion of the Amotekun Corps by adding other local defense apparatus such as Agbekoya, OPC, and other organizations.

It said, “From the year 2000 to the present, killings, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other forms of terroristic destruction of lives and properties have become the norm in Nigeria.

“The spate of these events has led to millions of internally displaced people and refugee situation in neighboring countries such as Benin Republic. The Yoruba of the Southwestern Nigeria has remained unaffected by the jihadist tainted terroristic acts that has rocked Northern Nigeria, until the Terrorist invasion started to infiltrate the Southern part of Nigeria in the last decade.

“These events have led to massive casualties in thousands and created a refugee status for Indigenous citizen of Yewa Community, Ogun State who has now become refugee in Benin Republic. ManyIgangan, Oyo State, indigenes were displaced after terrorist attack by Fulani marauders, and many victims of the Owo, Ondo State, massacre have also loss lives, loved ones, and change of life plan since the massacre.

“There are countless of people who have missed limbs and means of livelihood because of the Fulani terrorist attacks in the SouthWestern part of Nigeria. Recently, Islamic State of West African Province (Iswap) has now been establishing their spread and control to the Southwestern States of Nigeria.

“While the Southern and Middle Belt states governors are yet to acquire adequate weapons to empower their state security corps, a Northern State governor, Katsina State, has been effectively offering his security apparatus sophisticated weapons such as AK 47 to defend the lives and properties of his indigenes and residents,under the guise of training his local vigilantes for the inevitable Terrorist take over that has been incubating in the country for two decades.

“We call on All Yoruba people to unite and support Amotekun and demands the further expansion of the corps, other local defense apparatus such as Agbekoya, OPC, and other organizations also needs to be officially recognized and empowered. Pressure state legislators, senators, and all political players to enact the licensing of automatic rifles, and military-grade weapons and ammunition for our security apparatus.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...