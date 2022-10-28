Terror Alert: Jabi Lake Mall shuts down operations

Amid rising security threats in the Federal Capital Territory, the management of the popular Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja has shut down operations at the expansive shopping mall indefinitely. The closure, which took effect yesterday, followed the recent travel advisories issued by the United States, United Kingdom, Canadian and Australian embassies that “there is an elevated risk of terror attacks” in Abuja.

In the said advisories targeted at their nationals, the embassies warned that terrorists were planning to launch attacks at crowded places especially government buildings, places of worship, schools and other public places. The Jabi Lake Mall attracts hundreds of visitors, including expatriates, on a daily basis.

In a post on the mall’s Instagram page @jabilakemallnigeria, the management revealed that it was reviewing the security situation with relevant authorities and that the mall would be reopened as soon as possible. The post read thus: “Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority.

Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon. Thank you.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...