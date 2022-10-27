News

Terror Alert: Jabi Lake Mall shuts down operations

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

Amidst the rising security threats in the Federal Capital Territory, the management of the popular Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja has shut down operations at the expansive shopping mall indefinitely.

The closure, which took effect on Thursday, followed the recent travel advisories issued by the United States, United Kingdom, Canadian and Australian Embassies that “there is an elevated risk of terror attacks” in Abuja.

In the said advisories targeted at their nationals, the embassies warned that terrorists were planning to launch attacks at crowded places especially government buildings, places of worship, schools and other public places. The Jabi Lake Mall attracts hundreds of visitors, including expatriates, on a daily basis.

In a post on the mall’s Instagram page @jabilakemallnigeria, the management revealed that it was reviewing the security situation with relevant authorities and that the mall would be reopened as soon as possible.

The post read thus: “Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon. Thank you.”

Since the US Embassy issued the first warning last Sunday, a number of schools in the Federal Capital Territory have adjusted their time tables as a precautionary measure. While some schools shut down abruptly, others had hurriedly fixed examinations and will be proceeding on mid-term break from this weekend.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

China sanctions US and Canadian bodies over Xinjiang

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

China on Saturday imposed sanctions against two American religious rights officials and one Canadian lawmaker in response to sanctions imposed by the United States and Canada over Xinjiang. Beijing has been pushing back against sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada for what they say are rights violations against Uighur Muslims […]
News

Why I signed investment law, by Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said the state’s investment protection law put in place by his administration was to ensure that future government policies did not affect investors coming to the state. Umahi, who attributed poor investment opportunities in the state to change in government policies, noted that his administration had moved […]
News

Eid-el-Kabir: Kebbi gov approves July salary for civil servant

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the payment of July salary to civil servants in the state. This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Ibrahim Muhammed Augie, in Birnin Kebbi.Augie said the invaluable gesture of the governor was to allow civil servants to celebrate the Eid-el- Kabir with ease and joy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica