Terror Alert: Security beefed up at N’Assembly

Julius Berger advises expatriate personnel to lie low

Security has been beefed up around the National Assembly and other strategic public buildings in Abuja, following the series of warnings of an imminent terror attack in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last one week.

A memo from the Directorate of Human Resources and Staff Development, National Assembly, announced that the security department will from Monday (tomorrow) commence a stop and search operation at the gates of the parliament. The operation, the memo said, was designed to screen all vehicles and persons entering the National Assembly to avoid possible infiltration by the terrorists.

According to the memo, the decision to beef up security around the National Assembly was reached at a meeting of the Sergeant at Arms and the Security Committee where it was acknowledged that the parliament was particularly a vulnerable target for insurgent attacks.

Director, Administration, Tahir Sani, who endorsed the memo, disclosed the Committee resolved to adopt several proactive measures to forestall any attack by the terrorists.

The memo marked NASS/CNA/46/ Vol 1/ 62 read in parts: “Accordingly, the Committee resolved to adopt several proactive measures in the short and long terms. One of such measures is the directive to Security Agencies and the Sergeant-at-Arms Department to ensure that, effective Monday, October 31, 2022, all vehicles coming into the National Assembly premises are thoroughly searched. This entails that, the drivers of the vehicles shall by themselves open the booths of their cars and submit their vehicles to comprehensive checks.

“Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators are by this notice advised to use the Presidential gate, unless they are willing to submit themselves to this stop and search policy.

“While regretting the inconveniences this policy may cause to our visitors, staff, Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators, it is important to state that this measure is due to the exigent demands of our security challenges.”

Meanwhile, construction giant,Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, have become the second major business enterprise in Abuja to respond to the terror alert by scaling down operations and advising personnel to lie low.

In a memo dated October 28, 2022, the construction firm advised its expatriate personnel to avoid visiting public places in Abuja. The circular by the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Engr Lars Richter and Corporate Security Manager, Poul Nielsen, said the advice had become necessary in view of the prevailing security threats.

The memo read thus: “In response to the ongoing security concerns within the FCT and Central Abuja, it is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many may meet.

This advice is applicable from Friday, October 28, 2022 in the evening until Monday, October 31,/2022 in the morning. It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend. Your safety is our primary concern.”

Before Julius Berger took its action, the management of the popular Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, had on Thursday shut down operations at the expansive shopping mall indefinitely. It advised shop owners to stay away from the multi-winged departmental stores, which attracts thousands of visitors daily.

The terror alert on Abuja was triggered by a travel advisory issued, last Sunday by the government of the United States, warning that terrorists were plotting to launch attacks on the city.

In the advisory directed at US citizens living in Nigeria, the US said that the terrorists might be targeting government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. It advised its citizens to avoid such places to avoid being caught up in the event of any attack.

Less than 24 hours later, similar warnings came from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Ireland, Bulgaria, Finland and Germany followed suit.

However, the Federal Government of Nigeria has appealed for calm and advised citizens not to panic as security agencies were doing their best to forestall ant terror attack on Abuja or Amy other part of the country

