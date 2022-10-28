News

Terror Alert: Security tightened at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Federal Government has tightened security at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. This is not unconnected with an intelligence report from the United States of plans by terrorists to attack the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Security operatives were Friday thrown around important public places like the airport, government facilities, and important places of gathering in Abuja.

Many parts of the roads to the airport were seen manned by fierce-looking military and police. Near the airport, cars heading to the airport were screened and frisked while the suspicious movement was quickly intercepted amid thorough interrogation.

The security alert by both the US and the United Kingdom had led to apprehension that some airlines may temporarily want to suspend flight operations to the nation’s capital. But as of Friday, there were no signs that any of the international airlines had indicated a willingness to halt operations in the city.

The General Sales Agent (GSA) to Rwandair and Air Cote d’Ivoire, Mr. Femi Adefope said the two carriers operated out of Abuja as scheduled.

He equally stated that Ethiopian Airlines was boarding at the time he spoke with New Telegraph. He also confirmed that security had been heightened at the Abuja airports and areas close to the Abuja aerodrome.

 

