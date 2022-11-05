Terror alert set Nigeria on panic mood – Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the security alert issued by the United States Embassy in Nigeria terrorised the sensibilities of Nigerians and set the country on panic mood. He, however, declared that the federal government is committed to ensuring that the country becomes safe, stable and prosperous.

The minister stated this in Kaduna yesterday during the presentation of the Kaduna State quarterly security report. He said the military is working in concert with the government and have what it takes to handle the security situation in the country. Mohammed, who said the government will not swallow hook, line and sinker any security alert from any other foreign country, challenged the media to rather help rectify the trust deficit between the government and its citizens.

He told the gathering that; “I want to say very categorically and without mincing words that, whatever is the intention of this security alert or this travel advisory, what it has done is that, it has terrorized our people and it has set the Nation in a panic mood. “No doubt, the American government has a right to issue travel advisory to its citizens, but that should not go to the extent of scare mongering. What the Federal Government has said is that, yes, this particular advisory was meant for the American citizens, but when it was leaked to the media, it caused a lot of panic to our people.

“No responsible government will swallow hook line and sinker the security alert from any other foreign country, especially when we have confidence in our own military and other security agencies to gather intelligence and act upon it.” The Minister also said; “The federal government is in full control, and that we do understand the situation, and that we are on top of it, some people have rushed to the media, some even having editorial criticizing the federal government. We make no apology that, we said that our military are on top of this situation, that our military are competent and even in some cases pay the supreme sacrifice to keep this country secured.

