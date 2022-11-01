Terror alert triggers uncertainties, actions

Since the United States, United Kingdom and other Western nations released a supposed security threat alert to their citizens in Nigeria, the nation’s capital has been enveloped in a state of uncertainties and swift actions. CALEB ONWE reports.

Security alert

Last week, the United States Mission in Nigeria released a travel advisory which, it said, emanated from its intelligence gathering. The advisory stayed that there was a risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory.

The message posted on the US Embassy website read: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

. “Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds. Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Carry proper identification. Reduced services would be offered until further notice.” As if the message was not scary enough, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany and other western powers soon posted similar warnings.

Reactions

What could be termed a routine travel advisory to reduce the risk of diplomats and their family members suffering collateral damages in the hands of terrorists has become a source of anxiety for the average resident of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

When the security advisory was released, it was greeted by criticisms and painstaking analysis from different quarters. Indeed, many saw the terror alert as a mere confirmation of a worrisome situation which the government had always tried conceal.

As expected, this alert coming from countries that are presumed to be excellent in intelligence gathering and also proactive in their response to terrorism, many Nigerians took the development seriously.

A resident of Abuja, Desmond Ayetunji said, the terror threat has always been there in Abuja, but with the alarm raised by the embassies, more people have become more curious and very security conscious.

Ayetunji, an engineer who lives in Apo Resettlement Estate, noted that the belief that Abuja was the safest place to live in Nigeria, was a fallacy. According to him, “for some time now, there has been insinuations that bandits and terror-ists were comfortably relocating to Abuja to hide, but the government took it with a pinch of salt “.

Inside Abuja checks confirmed that since the terror alert was made public, residents of Abuja have refused to be comforted by the government’s propagandists, who have continued to reassure citizens that there is no cause for alarm.

Jabi Lake Mall

In response to the potential dangers, the management of the Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, swiftly announced that it was shutting down to avoid falling victim of the looming danger. In an official statement posted on its Instagram page, the management of the expansive city mall said: “Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority.

“Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon”.

Julius Berger

The following day, construction giant, Julius Berger also announced that it was closing down its facilities, for fear that the terrorists may target them. The construction firm released a circular notifying its staff and the public, that its services were going to he curtailed, following the security threats.

Trademorre Estate operation

One of the incidents that confirmed the presence of terrorists in Abuja, was the alleged sting operations by security agents at the popular Trademorre Estate, Lugbe.

An official statement from the management of the housing estate read as follows: “It’s no longer news that there was a high powered sting operation in Phase 3 this afternoon, culminating in a complete shutdown of our estate. A combination of American Army and our DSS team were responsible.

“We are unable to give full details of the reason(s) behind the operation, however, we can confirm that there was an allegation of terrorist activities. “It is therefore desperately incumbent on every resident to remain vigilant, KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOURS and report any suspicious movement, person or activities to the Exco, Street Reps and/the Police.

“We will continue to do our utmost best to keep the estate safe for all of us. Everyone is responsible for security and there should be no iota of abdication of this responsibility. “Finally, let’s remain calm and continue to carry out our daily activities within the parameters of the law.”

Emergency aid to security agencies

Amidst all these threats, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), last week distributed 60 operational vehicles to security agencies to beef up security in Abuja. Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, who assured residents that there was no cause for alarm over the security threats, also announced that N500 million has been approved for the full take off of Community Policing within the six Area Councils of Abuja.

“What we are doing today is to showcase the FCTA’S contribution to the Federal Government’s efforts. It is our expectations that these vehicles and other security equipment will be put to effective use. “The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has put in place, several measures to confront current security challenges and to contain the threats posed by criminals in all forms and guises.

“Through the efforts of our security agencies many potentially devastating criminal acts have been prevented. In fact, I make bold to say that for every crime committed, several others were nipped in the bud.

“Residents however also have roles to play in this collective fight against crime and criminality by promptly reporting to the relevant security agencies any suspicious individual or situation.

It is only by doing this, that the fight against crime can truly be won”, he said. Apparently reposing confidence on its security architecture, Bello advised residents to be calm over the security threat alert. Inside Abuja gathered that as part of proactive measures, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, convened an emergency security meeting to discuss the issues concerning the security alert given by some embassies in Abuja.

The issues were exhaustively discussed and measures taken to sustain the current state of security and prevent any breach. “The Minister during the meeting, charged the security agencies to do all within their powers to protect FCT residents from being harmed by criminals and other unscrupulous elements.

“The Administration has not authorized the closure of any school; accordingly, the schools that have closed should, therefore, reopen forthwith. “The FCT Minister restated his advice to residents to cooperate at all times with the security agencies by volunteering useful and timely information that would assist in nipping any form of criminality in the bud.

“The FCT Administration, therefore, urged residents and visitors to the territory to go about their legitimate businesses as all the security agencies have been fully mobilized to checkmate any form of intrusion into the FCT,” the communique of the meeting read.

Last line

As the time ticks and no one is sure of what could happen next, residents have been advised to note that terrorist attacks do not respect party, ethnic or religious lines.

Therefore all stakeholders must work together, take proactive measures that will nip in the bud all the evils planned against innocent people

The government has also been advised to put aside all political considerations and ensure that it does not fail to perform its primary constitutional roles, which is to protect lives and property of the citizens.

