Terror Alert: UK warns citizens against travelling to 22 Nigerian states

The United Kingdom has issued a warning to its citizens  to avoid traveling to 22 states in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the European country cleared Abuja from the list but still asked its citizens to apply caution as this may still be connected to the country’s security situation.

This was contained in a press release by the British High Commission, Abuja, on Monday titled: “Updated Foreign Commonwealth Development Office Travel Advice to British Nationals Traveling to the FCT.”

The British High Commission noted that the travel advisory is to help its nationals to make better-informed decisions about international and business travel plan without any danger.

According to the statement many of the states are in the northern parts, while some are in the South.

The statement read: “FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. There continues to be a number of states in Nigeria where we advise British Nationals against all but essential travel. These include: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

“We also advise against all travel to: Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, and the riverine areas of Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State.

“The UK keeps its travel advice under regular review and in making these assessments, and uses information from a wide range of sources.  The travel advice is constantly reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.  Although, the FCDO Travel Advice no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, it makes clear that some risks remain.”

 

Reporter

