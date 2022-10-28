News

Terror alert: US, UK realize their game is up in Nigeria – Ogunjobi

Posted on

Arrow head of God’s kingdom on Earth, Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi, has said that the sudden evacuation of staffs of the United States and the United Kingdom in Nigeria due to the terror alert was a clear indication that their time is up in Nigeria.

In a statement, elder Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi said the sudden evacuation of American Consulate and British Embassy Staff from Nigeria is not unconnected with the fact that the two countries realize that their “Game is Up “.

According to him: “After many years of Nigeria trying to meander through the lànd mines that they planted as reflected in the “Unworkable Democracy” that we have been battling since Independence, they have now realized that we as a nation have woken up and caught up with their tricks.

“Our societal elites who have been propping them up in the looting of the wealth of this, nation at the expense of the mostly poor and illiterate Nigerians should cover their faces in shame and be ready to face judgement..

“The recent exposure of massive crude oil theft which has been going on for many years is definitely with the connivance of our societal elites.

“Olodumare has heard the cries of the poor and needy, hence the raising of Orunmila to bring succour and hope to the people of this great Nation and by extension Humanity.

“Some of this same set of political elites used in selfishly propping up this moribund Democracy are now “shedding crocodile tears” and visiting as well as donating their ill-gotten wealth to some flooded parts of the nation as campaign strategy, so that they can be elected into office to continue their looting.
The insecurity, terrorism, kidnapping, insurgency, flooding, etc are all means by which. the Creator is expressing his displeasure with the Society.

“Some religious Elites who have also been propping them up by working on the psyche of their congregation thus creating a docile and helpless citizenry also stand to face the judgement of the Creator.

“The Political Elite are again advised to stop wasting their time, energy and resources since they have Olodumare to contend with and Orunmila (Solomon Ayodeji Mofolorunso-OGUNJOBI) as The Instrument of His will on Earth and the Battle-axe of HIS Kingdom.

“There will be no Election in Nigeria in 2023 as Democracy is dead. All citizenry of the World should look forward to a Theocratic Government with her seat in Ilesa Ijesaland Osun State Nigeria in the Welfarist Society of the United African States”.

 

Our Reporters

