Terror Alert: We’ll Strengthen Security structures –FHQ

The police have said they are putting measures in place to strengthen the national security structures following Sunday’s terror alert by the United States.

While assuring that the security advisory will be reviewed, the force disclosed plans to re-strategise the security management in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement yesterday, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby reassures Nigerians and all other residents and visitors in the country that it will effectively review the US Embassy’s security advisory which was issued, widely circulated, and published by the media on October 23rd, 2022, indicating an elevated risk of terror attacks in the country, particularly in the capital city of Abuja.

“A review of the advisory is necessary due to the fact that police, as the lead agency in internal security, will not take any threat intelligence, either actionable or not, for granted; thus, there is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to collectively nip threats in the bud.

“The Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba has, however, ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, the heads of tactical squads in the FCT, and other State Command CPs to strategize security management within their jurisdictions as Force Headquarters will continually avail them with the required support, logistics, and deployments necessary for providing safety to all and sundry in Nigeria.

“The NPF will continually work with other security agencies to make every part of Nigeria safe, especially the FCT.”

He added: “In furtherance of his zeal and strategies to decimate activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the FCT and other parts of the country and to analyse and de-escalate threats gathered from the various intelligence at the force’s disposal, the US advisory inclusive, the IGP has announced the immediate commencement of a Counter-Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise codenamed Operation Darkin Gaggawa will hold within the Force Headquarters and the Police Officers’ Wives Association School opposite the Force Headquarters, Abuja, between Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th October 2022.

“The exercise will involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets, and is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different units and formations of the force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes.”

