Terror Alerts: Elders caution FG on US, Britain security warning

A group, the National Patriotic Elders for Peace Forum, has cautioned the Federal Government against neither neglecting the America-Britain security advice nor quickly accepting it without due diligence to unravel why and how the alert is coming few months to the general election. President of the forum, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, who spoke with newsmen in Kano, said that the government should take into cognisance the previous security alerts coming from these foreign bodies and their likes, including the ones that they notified the nation of eminent break up in the past, which did not happen. AbdulAziz reminded the people that Nigeria has gone through so many security threats in the past, including the ones from bandits, Boko Haram, IPOB and so many other criminal bodies.

 

News Top Stories

State of the nation: OBJ, Sultan, Onaiyekan, others in nine-hour meeting

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other eminent Nigerians held a marathon meeting yesterday in Abuja, ostensibly to brainstorm on the current widespread insecurity and other challenges confronting Nigeria. The meeting, which lasted for over nine hours, had in attendance former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd); the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Mohammad […]
News

Okali salutes Kalu at 61, says he’s courageous leader

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

An elder statesman and retired Department of State Services (DSS) officer, Chief Ubaka Okali, has joined numerous wellwishers to celebrate the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, as he marked his 61st birthday. Since Kalu’s birthday on Wednesday, friends, associates and well-wishers, sent goodwill messages to identify with him. In his good will message, […]
News

A’Ibom: Information ministry seeks N1.05bn for 2023 budget expenditure

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information and Strategy has proposed N1,052,942 as the total sum for its capital expenditure for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget proposal was presented before the Committee on Bilateral Discussions for 2023 capital estimates on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong. Presenting the budget figure, […]

