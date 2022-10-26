Terror Alerts: Elders caution FG on US, Britain security warning

A group, the National Patriotic Elders for Peace Forum, has cautioned the Federal Government against neither neglecting the America-Britain security advice nor quickly accepting it without due diligence to unravel why and how the alert is coming few months to the general election. President of the forum, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, who spoke with newsmen in Kano, said that the government should take into cognisance the previous security alerts coming from these foreign bodies and their likes, including the ones that they notified the nation of eminent break up in the past, which did not happen. AbdulAziz reminded the people that Nigeria has gone through so many security threats in the past, including the ones from bandits, Boko Haram, IPOB and so many other criminal bodies.

