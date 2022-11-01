News

Terror Alerts: FCTA moves to sack illegal  IDPs Camp in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it would not allow the proliferation of camps harbouring Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja.

It stated that many of the camps were illegal and harbouring questionable characters, that contribute to insecurity in the nation’s capital.

This is coming on the heels of the terror alerts released by the United States and United Kingdom Embassies, that have ruffled residents of Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who disclosed this Tuesday, said relevant agencies like the FCT Emergency Management Agency would be engaged to profile and identify genuine IDPs, while the rest would be sacked.

Attah, who led the taskforce to demolish illegal structures at Karsana district, noted that the illegal IDP camps located at Durumi and other places, would be dismantled.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Utazi decries Enugu’s exclusion from 13% oil derivation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, yesterday, decried the exclusion of Enugu State from benefitting from the 13 percent derivation fund and denial of membership of the club of oil producing states in the country.   Utazi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Enugu North Senatorial […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC reports nine new deaths, 1,624 fresh cases

Posted on Author Reporter

…as WHO rejects Nigeria’s bid for Pfizer vaccine, citing storage, delivery capacities The country’s curve of new cases stayed above the 1,000 mark on Friday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported over 1,600 fresh samples confirmed positive for the coronavirus. A total of 1,624 cases were recorded across 22 states and the […]
News Top Stories

Farmer rapes 10-year-old to death in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A 27-year-old farmer, Israel Ikumuyi has raped a 10-year-old girl, Esther Friday, to death in Igbotako area of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. Israel was alleged to have perpetrated the dastardly act when he suffocated Esther to death while covering her mouth with clothe in the bid to prevent her from raising the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica