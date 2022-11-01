Terror Alerts: FCTA moves to sack illegal  IDPs Camp in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it would not allow the proliferation of camps harbouring Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja.

It stated that many of the camps were illegal and harbouring questionable characters, that contribute to insecurity in the nation’s capital.

This is coming on the heels of the terror alerts released by the United States and United Kingdom Embassies, that have ruffled residents of Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who disclosed this Tuesday, said relevant agencies like the FCT Emergency Management Agency would be engaged to profile and identify genuine IDPs, while the rest would be sacked.

Attah, who led the taskforce to demolish illegal structures at Karsana district, noted that the illegal IDP camps located at Durumi and other places, would be dismantled.

