Terror, as gunmen kidnap Customary Court President in Edo

The President of the Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga was on Monday kidnapped in Ugoneki, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State on her way to the Court in Igueben LGA.

Aigbonoga, was kidnapped not more than 72 hours after over 30 passengers were kidnapped at a train station in Igueben Local Government Area of the state and a former member of the Edo State House Assembly, Festus Edughele alongside an unidentified occupant of his vehicle were kidnapped early Monday morning.

A statement by Festus Usiobaifo, the Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch that was made available to journalists in Benin City, said she was kidnapped on her way to work.

The statement reads: “The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie is deeply saddened by this news and condemns, in strong terms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs Precious Aigbonoga; an easy going, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer.

“Meanwhile, the Dream Team is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, Amen!”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
