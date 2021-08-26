News

Terror attack warning issued for Kabul airport

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A number of nations say there is a high threat of a terrorist attack at Kabul airport and have warned their citizens not to travel there.

Australia, the US and UK have issued alerts to their citizens. Those already outside the airport are advised to leave the area immediately, reports the BBC.

More than 82,000 have been airlifted from Kabul, which fell to the Taliban 10 days ago.

Countries are rushing to evacuate people by a August 31 deadline.

Thousands of people are still waiting inside and outside the airport, hoping to fly out of the country.

The Taliban have opposed extending the deadline but also promised to allow foreigners and Afghans to leave the country beyond August 31, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Thursday, Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, said: “There is an ongoing and very high threat of a terrorist attack”.

It comes hours after the US State Department told those waiting at the Abbey Gate, East Gate or North Gate to “leave immediately”.

The UK issued similar advice asking people there to “move away to a safe location and await further advice”.

The Foreign Office said that the security situation in Afghanistan “remains volatile” adding that there was “an ongoing and high threat of a terrorist attack”.

None of the countries gave any further information on the security threat.

In a speech on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said the US-controlled airlift would have to come to an end soon because of an increasing threat from the Islamic State group in Afghanistan.

About 19,000 people have been evacuated on US-organised flights in the past 24 hours, Blinken said on Wednesday, with airlifts stepped up in recent days amid scenes of chaos.

He said that the US was still on track to complete operations at Kabul airport by the end of the month.

“Only the United States could organise and execute a mission of this scale and this complexity,” he told reporters in Washington.

“The Taliban have made public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, for third-country nationals and Afghans at risk past August 31st,” he said.

He added that the US would help those who wanted to leave Afghanistan “not just during the duration of our evacuation and relocation mission, but every day thereafter”.

Up to 1,500 US nationals could still be in the country and the administration was making exhaustive efforts to trace them, the secretary of state said.

The CIA and the US military have been carrying out clandestine operations to extract Americans using helicopters and ground troops, US and other officials have told the ‘Wall Street Journal’.

The perilous operations have been both inside and outside of Kabul, the paper says.

The Pentagon has said 10,000 people are still waiting to be evacuated from Kabul airport by US aircraft. There are fears for thousands more Afghans who are desperate to leave but cannot reach the site.

BBC correspondents say many of those being turned back by the Taliban at the airport gates appear to have travel papers.

President Joe Biden tweeted that the US would “do everything” to “provide safe evacuation”.

The UK said its evacuation operation was moving at “significant pace”, with some 1,200 people flown out on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said his government would use “every hour and day that we’ve got left” to fly British nationals and eligible Afghans out.

Kabul airport is currently being defended by 5,800 US and 1,000 British troops.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NCDC rates COVID-19 test lab in Akwa Ibom very high

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has rated very high the newly opened molecular diagnostic laboratory constructed by the Akwa Ibom state government for running of coronavirus tests.     The diagnostic laboratory is within the disease control unit of the 300 bed capacity isolation centre recently built by Governor Udom Emmanuel, at […]
News

Kano Assembly orders sacking, arrest of anti-graft boss

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

The Kano House of Assembly has recommended the immediate sacking and arrest of the suspended Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado.   The resolution was made during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, on Monday. Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee, Alhaji […]
News

IBB, Abdulsalami back formation of NCPF

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and former Head Of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and other leaders of thought have given their support to the formation of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF).   The former leaders, who spoke on different occasions, when the members of the Board of Trustees of the North Central […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica