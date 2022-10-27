Terror Attack: We can’t secure you in Abuja, US Embassy tells citizens

Adeyinka Adeniji

In what is now the third security advisory in less than a week, with the last two coming at the pace of 24 hours, the US Mission in Nigeria has instructed a voluntary departure for embassy staff and members of their families to seek safety outside of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Security intelligence released by the US State Department had tipped Federal Capital Territory (FCT), probable for terror strike anytime soon. Observers say it is unusual for the Mission to send such a signal twice in less than two days.

A release on the website of the US embassy in Nigeria had blown the whistle as it warned that the Mission continues to lack the capacity in terms of provision of emergency services for citizens in Nigeria.

On October 25, the U.S. Department of State granted authorised departure status to its embassy in Abuja, which permits the voluntary departure of family members and certain employees due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. The U.S. Consulate in Lagos continues to provide routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria,” the statement said.

The release, however, offered useful tips to US citizens on Nigeria:

“Have a personal emergency action plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

“Take advantage of commercial transportation options, if you wish to depart Nigeria.

“Monitor local media for breaking news on the security situation.

“Be aware of your surroundings.

“Keep a low profile.”

