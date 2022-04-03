Terror attacks: Nigeria going through worst insecurity –Vatsa

…Says 2023 election impossible in Niger State

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Jonathan Vatsa has asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed to withdraw a statement credited to him that Nigeria is becoming safer and safer in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the country is currently going through the worst security situation since independence.

The former Commissioner for Information and Culture in Niger State, over the weekend said that the security situation in the country has continued to deteriorate daily with no end insight.

Vatsa believed that never in the history of the country have innocent Nigerians, including security agents have been killed like we are experiencing across the country today, and wondered why people like the Minister of Information have refused to tell the authorities the truth because of what they are eating.

The former Commissioner who was reacting to the terror attack on Abuja- Kaduna train which left many promising Nigerians killed and the sustained attacks on communities across Niger State by the gunmen in the last six days, pointed out that “whether the government wants to admit it or not, the truth is that it has failed Nigerians in all aspects of human endeavor”.

The former Publicity Secretary of APC in Niger state argued that never in the history of Nigeria had blood flowed the way it is flowing now with innocent people being slaughtered and lives cut short everyday without protection “yet someone,

is there taking the people for granted with his unguarded comments that the country is safer in the midst of this bloodbath”. He said: “Not even during the country’s civil war that people were killed the way they are being killed today. At no point in the country’s history since independence that lives became meaningless like this.

“The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and properties of which this government has failed at all levels. People are not safe in their houses, they are not safe in their farms, they are not safe on the road, they are not safe on the rail, and very soon they might not be safe on the air”.

Vatsa challenged the Minister to take a media tour of the local government areas of Niger and Kaduna states before he can draw conclusions, saying “when you sit down in Abuja and issue a statement just to protect your job, posterity will not forgive you.

“I challenge Mr. Minister to tour the country by road, particularly Niger and Kaduna states. Let us see if the country is safer in the hands of Buhari or not. That is the only way we draw conclusions”.

He disclosed that in Niger State for instance, the government is overwhelmed by the activities of the gunmen with every resource now being channeled to security, stressing that despite this, the situation has refused to improve with more communities being attacked by the gunmen.

Vatsa reiterated that with the current security situation in Niger State, with about eight out of the 25 local governments under siege of terrorists, the 2023 election will be a mirage, saying that “if at all INEC decided to go ahead with the elections; such exercise can never be credible”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...