Terror Attacks: There should be consequences for incompetence – Group

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

A pro-democracy and human rights group under the aegis of Nigerian Consultative Forum (NCF) has asked the Service Chiefs to immediately resign their appointments following what it described as their serial inability to prevent and pre-empt terror attacks in the country particularly the most recent Kaduna Airport and Abuja-Kaduna bound train attacks.

This is as group maintained that the security chiefs should be immediately relieved of their duties because there should be consequences for incompetence. The statement signed by the President of the group, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, reads in part: “Nigeria has become a laughing stock among the league of nations because we have become a country where everything from the bad to the bizarre can be negotiated and explained away, when in reasonable climes, consequences should follow dereliction of duty and incompetence to serve as a deterrent to others.” Uzor lamented that the Kaduna bound train from Abuja was bombed by terrorists in two successive days on March 28 and 29, 2022, respectively leaving several passengers dead, including a young female doctor billed to travel abroad next week.

 

