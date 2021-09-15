Terror financiers: 9mobile clears Director

Telecommunications company, 9mobile, has debunked reports linking its Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, to the terror financiers’ list released by the United Arab Emirate (UAE). The UAE Cabinet on Monday issued Resolution No 83 of 2021 designating a total of 38 individuals and 15 entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting Boko Haram and other terrorist cause. Nigerians on the list were Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

The six Nigerians have been previously tried and sentenced in the UAE. According to the company, the Abdulrahman Ado on the list is not referring to its director. The firm said: “The management of 9mobile wishes to inform the general public that its Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, is not the same as ‘Abdulrrahman’ Ado ‘Musa’ purportedly designated along with others by the United Arab Emirates as terror financiers

