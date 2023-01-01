News

Minority Reps urge Nigerians to unite against oppressive forces

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has advised Nigerians to unite, brace up and forge a formidable front in the determination to rescue the nation from oppressive forces.

Minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu gave the advice in a New Year message in Abuja at the weekend.

 

He said: “Indeed, as a people, we must step into the New Year with thanksgiving to God for the miracle of surviving the suffocating economic hardship, escalated insecurity and myriads of suppressive experiences occasioned by the misrule of the incompetent, insensitive and very corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

“The New year presents a fresh opportunity for us as Nigerians to rekindle our sense of patriotism, love, care and commitment to one another as we redirect our productive energies, collective ingenuity, creativity and resourcefulness to reinvent our nation for the good of all.

 

“The year 2023 is therefore significant, being the year  of the much-awaited general elections that will mark the end of eight years of the asphyxiating regime of the APC, as Nigerians march to the polls to elect a new people-oriented leadership to commence the onerous task of rebuilding our nation”.

 

Elumelu noted that “Our caucus therefore urges Nigerians to set aside all parochial personal, group, sectional, ethnic and religious sentiments, focus on the larger national interest and firmly resist all selfish and anti-democratic forces that might attempt to distract or subvert their will  in the elections.

 

“Against this backdrop, all democracy institutions and security agencies must deploy all necessary measures to guarantee a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible electoral process where Nigerians freely participate and in which all votes count at the end of the day.

 

“The minority caucus urges President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by ensuring that he leaves a lasting legacy of a leader that ensured free and fair election and hand over to whoever Nigerians genuinely elect in the forthcoming  presidential election irrespective of the party the individual belongs to.

 

“Furthermore, as the nation prepares for a new lease of life under a new order, our caucus demands in very strong terms that the APC administration should not continue to worsen the already perilous situation but use the turn of the year to end its unrestrained borrowing and reckless accumulation of debts with which it decimated our productive sectors and mortgaged the future of our nation,” Elumelu said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Don’t take laws into your hands, Buhari cautions Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…reconvenes Security Council meeting President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned Nigerians against the temptation of taking laws into their hands in the name of revenge warning that there would be no winners in the cycle of violence but only losers. The President, who reconvened the National Security Council meeting, which began at the Presidential Villa last […]
News

Oyo deserves quality leader – APC guber aspirant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Sheriff Mustapha has said the state deserves a quality leader. Mustapha said this yesterday while declaring his governorship ambition via a phone call from his base in Atlanta Georgia, US. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustapha’s declaration has increased the number of governorship aspirants […]
News

Ortom: FG insensitive to rising incessant killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday said the Federal Government was insensitive to rising cases of killings in the country and urged it to seek external support to quell the challenge. He said with the killings occurring daily and with heavy casualties, it had become very obvious that the Federal Government had been overwhelmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica