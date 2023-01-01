News

Terror financing: Honour DSS invitation to clear your name, group tells Emiefele

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

National President, Elders for Peace and Security, Dr. Bature Abdulaziz has called on Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to honour the invitation of the Department of State Services (DSS) that he should come and answer some questions on an allegation that he finances terror in the country.

 

Dr. Abdulaziz gave the advice Saturday in Kano during a press conference.

They said there is nothing wrong in a nation’s Security inviting anybody to answer to some basic allegations against him, because doing that does not in any way mean he is guilty as charged.

He reminded the CBN Governor that nobody is above the law and for an allegation to be cleared one must go and meet the appropriate authorities to do that.

He said: “We don’t see anything wrong, in the invitation of the CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele by the DSS, because there is an allegation in place that he is financing terrorism, he should go and clear his name before the security”.

Dr. Bature AbdulAziz, said the issue at stake was again the allegations of missing Stamp Duty, and this kind of allegation is better cleared so that posterity would judge one.

“Let me remind him that the allegations of missing money were not slammed on Emefiele alone, just recently the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmad Idirs was charged with stealing over N109 billion”.

Dr Abdulaziz further advised Emefiele to quickly drop his legal actions against the DSS invitation and go in honor in dignity and answer the invitations.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
