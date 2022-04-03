News

Terror: IGP deploys tactical squads, UAVs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday patrolled the entire 163km stretch of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway for handson assessment of the security challenges and to personally supervise the operational deployment of officers drawn from the Police tactical squads to ensure the safety of travellers along the route.

 

In the course of the patrol, the IGP mapped out some salient and strategic points along the express which were immediately fortified with the deployment of operatives drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces (SF), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), as well  as air wing operatives in charge of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Nigeria Police Force.

 

During the patrol, IGP Alkali equally visited personnel of the Armed Forces and Police deployed at Rijana to secure technical crew of the Nigeria Railway Corporation undertaking repair works at the damaged train coaches and rail line in the axis, to boost their morale and assess the state of their post.

 

The Inspector-General of Police assures that with the strategic and operational deployment of officers along the route, normalcy would once again be restored while he tasked members of the public on active intelligence sharing with Law Enforcement Agencies for effective policing of all spaces

 

