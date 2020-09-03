Terror in Ebonyi community over deity

…Police, Army arrest 14 warlords, recover arms

There is palpable fear in Ihe Autonomous community, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the wanton destruction of property worth millions of naira in Ndi Iheme village of the community by warlords suspected to be from Ndiobasi, a neighbouring village.

This is even as Police and Army in the state has arrested 14 suspected warlords who carried out the attack.

Ndiobasi and Ndi Iheme are neighbouring villages in Ihe Autonomous community, Ishiagu. They have been in dispute since 1996 when Ebonyi State was created.

Ndiobasi people have been accusing Ndi Iheme of receiving blessings from a deity in the area which the Ndiobasi regard as their goddess.

They alleged that the Ndi Iheme people are the ones blocking the blessings accruing from the deity and decided to evict them from the area since that 1996.

But the Ndi Iheme people insisted they will not leave the area as according to them, it is their ancestral home.

This is led to series of disputes between the two villages who had been inter-marrying.

The disputes degenerated last weekend when at 12:15am the people Ndi Iheme people were invaded with their houses and other properties destroyed.

Like this: Like Loading...