News

Terror Scare: No cause for alarm – IGP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, “has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in concert with other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all residents within the country”. A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The IGP emphasized this while charging all Strategic Police Managers in charge of Commands and tactical formations within the country to beef up security in their respective jurisdictions, especially in the FCT.

“The IGP similarly directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond in case of emergency situations and distress calls. Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NARD defies court ruling, continues strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…decries denial of a fair hearing, to appeal judgement The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has defied a ruling by the National Industrial Court (NIC), directing the aggrieved doctors who have been on strike for over one month, to resume work immediately, pending when a substantive suit was determined. The doctors, who are adamant […]
News

AttahStool: Final stage for successor commences

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

The final stage for the emergence of a new Attah Igala has been activated on Thursday with the nomination of a former Manager of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prince Samuel Opaluwa by the AjuAmeachor Ruling House as the preferred candidate to occupy the stool. The stakeholders of AjuAmeachor, which is due to produce the […]
News

NUPRC to authenticate crude loss claims by industry operators 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,  Abuja 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has set up an investigate  panel comprising of experts, to ascertain the actual volume of crude oil allegedly stolen by vandals and saboteurs, by thoroughly auditing the activities of operators in the upstream petroleum industry within the last two years. Chief Executive NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica