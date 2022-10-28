Terror Scare: No cause for alarm – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, “has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in concert with other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all residents within the country”. A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The IGP emphasized this while charging all Strategic Police Managers in charge of Commands and tactical formations within the country to beef up security in their respective jurisdictions, especially in the FCT.

“The IGP similarly directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond in case of emergency situations and distress calls. Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

