Terror war: Army declares 86 Boko Haram commanders wanted

In its determination to track and arrest fleeing terrorists, the Army has declared a total of 86 suspected Boko Haram commanders wanted.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the declaration Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at a combined ceremony to flag-off the operationalisation of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), as well as the release of the fourth and final list of wanted terrorists.

Buratai, who spoke at the Chabbal Super Camp in Maiduguri, said that the counter-insurgency war had entered a crucial stage, vowing that the remnants of insurgents will be crushed, no matter where they were hiding.

On the wanted list was the “enigmatic” leader of Boko Haram, Abubajar Shekau, who occupied 100th position, Modu Sulum (304); Malkam Umar, Mallam Bello Husba, Abu Musab Barnawi, Abu Imma, and Ibrahim Abu Maryam.

Others on the wanted list were: Baka Browsing,Kwasari, Mallam Yan Kolo, Mustaoha Ak Anawi, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, Abu Dardda among others.

As part of measures to facilitate the arrests of the wanted terrorists, the Army chief said the list containing their names and positions will be made available in all formations and units, as well as CJTF personnel.

He has, therefore, urged members of the public to be vigilant, and report identified suspects to the Army, or other security agencies nearest to them.

