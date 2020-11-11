News

Terror war: Army declares 86 Boko Haram commanders wanted

Posted on Author Ahmed Mirnga, Comment(0)

..inducts CJTF into super camp operations

In its determination to track and arrest fleeing terrorists, the Army has declared a total of 86 suspected Boko Haram commanders wanted.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the declaration Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at a combined ceremony to flag-off the operationalisation of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), as well as the release of the fourth and final list of wanted terrorists.
Buratai, who spoke at the Chabbal Super Camp in Maiduguri, said that the counter-insurgency war had entered a crucial stage, vowing that the remnants of insurgents will be crushed, no matter where they were hiding.
On the wanted list was the “enigmatic” leader of Boko Haram, Abubajar Shekau, who occupied 100th position, Modu Sulum (304); Malkam Umar, Mallam Bello Husba, Abu Musab Barnawi, Abu Imma, and Ibrahim Abu Maryam.
Others on the wanted list were: Baka Browsing,Kwasari, Mallam Yan Kolo, Mustaoha Ak Anawi, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, Abu Dardda among others.
As part of measures to facilitate the arrests of the wanted terrorists, the Army chief said the list containing their names and positions will be made available in all formations and units, as well as CJTF personnel.
He has, therefore, urged members of the public to be vigilant, and report identified suspects to the Army, or other security agencies nearest to them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MAGU: Prophet Omale Sues News Agency Of Nigeria For N1 Billion

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  **Demands Apology and Retraction Prophet Omale, the General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja has sued the News Agency Of Nigeria, NAN, over a report he described malicious, derogatory and libelous with the caption – “HOW MAGU USED ‘PASTOR’ TO LAUNDER RE-LOOTED FUNDS ABROAD – REPORT”.   In a letter […]
News

Trump: Democrats want to keep schools shut ‘for political reasons’

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Trump pushed for schools to reopen this fall in a series of tweets Monday afternoon, accusing Democrats of wanting to keep schools shut “for political reasons.” “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!” Trump first tweeted. “Corrupt Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t want to open schools in the Fall for political reasons, not […]
News

Waiting on NBC to settle Abia’s restive boundaries

Posted on Author IGBEAKU ORJI

Abia State shares boundaries with seven states. On one side, it has Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states as neighbours while on the other it is bounded by Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states. The boundary skirmishes are as multi-pronged as the boundary points. Since the hasty and inconclusive Justice Mamman Nasir boundary demarcation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: