News

Terror war: Media not fair to us, troops –FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Federal Government has frowned on the media reportage of the security challenges facing the country, demanding fair and accurate reports. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the renaming of headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the impression one gets from media reportage of events in the country was that Nigeria is at war.

Mohammed accepted that Nigeria had security challenges, but said the Federal Government is tackling them. According to him troops are tackling banditry in the North West and combating insurgency in the North- East. “Our security agencies have also successfully tackled the separatists in the South East and South West and the militants in the South South,” the minister added.

He regretted that these efforts “have only been perfunctorily reflected in the reportage of the security challenges that we face”, especially to those who are sacrificing their lives to keep the country safe. He related his encounter with some members of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) UK Chapter, who visited him in his office, saying he was told that some of their colleagues who would have come to Nigeria for their programme, but for the security situation in the country. Mohammed said: “However, those who made the trip said they travelled to their hometowns across the country and returned to Abuja safely.

“If Nigerians in diaspora can be afraid to come to their country, imagine how foreigners, including investors and tourists, will feel about coming to the country.” He said the image problem Nigeria is suffering from today is mostly due to the portrayal of the country by the media. “They simply move on as if nothing has happened,” he added. The minister said the Federal Government was not against media reports on the security challenges but said called for fair and accurate reportage. He said: “Even if you don’t want to encourage the men and women in uniform fighting to keep us safe, please don’t discourage them with negative reporting.

“The security challenges we face today will be successfully tackled and Nigeria will not cease to exist, despite the antics of naysayers.” Mohammed commended NAN management for immortalising the name of its former Managing Director Alhaji Wada Maida, and said the Federal Government’s decision to approve the proposal was not difficult upon realising the role played by Alhaji Wada in making NAN the respectable agency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CAN rejects CAMA, says its ‘ungodly ‘

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on August 7 as ‘ungodly’, saying it will not be accepted by it. In a statement on Thursday by Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to CAN President, Rev Samson […]
News

PDP wants NASS to summon Buhari over insecurity

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to call off its annual recess and summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, said the nation was bleeding due to terrorist attacks on citizens […]
News

Gunmen kidnap Abuja Council’s former vice-chairman, 15 others

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

6666666Armed men on Saturday abducted former vice-chairman of Kuje Council, Abuja, Mohammed Baba, some members of the legislative arm of the council and others.   This came barely four days after gunmen attacked some vehicles on Pegi community road, Kuje, injured many and took three people hostage. A source close to the Area Council said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica