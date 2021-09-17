Terror war: Media not fair to us, troops –FG

The Federal Government has frowned on the media reportage of the security challenges facing the country, demanding fair and accurate reports. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the renaming of headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the impression one gets from media reportage of events in the country was that Nigeria is at war.

Mohammed accepted that Nigeria had security challenges, but said the Federal Government is tackling them. According to him troops are tackling banditry in the North West and combating insurgency in the North- East. “Our security agencies have also successfully tackled the separatists in the South East and South West and the militants in the South South,” the minister added.

He regretted that these efforts “have only been perfunctorily reflected in the reportage of the security challenges that we face”, especially to those who are sacrificing their lives to keep the country safe. He related his encounter with some members of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) UK Chapter, who visited him in his office, saying he was told that some of their colleagues who would have come to Nigeria for their programme, but for the security situation in the country. Mohammed said: “However, those who made the trip said they travelled to their hometowns across the country and returned to Abuja safely.

“If Nigerians in diaspora can be afraid to come to their country, imagine how foreigners, including investors and tourists, will feel about coming to the country.” He said the image problem Nigeria is suffering from today is mostly due to the portrayal of the country by the media. “They simply move on as if nothing has happened,” he added. The minister said the Federal Government was not against media reports on the security challenges but said called for fair and accurate reportage. He said: “Even if you don’t want to encourage the men and women in uniform fighting to keep us safe, please don’t discourage them with negative reporting.

“The security challenges we face today will be successfully tackled and Nigeria will not cease to exist, despite the antics of naysayers.” Mohammed commended NAN management for immortalising the name of its former Managing Director Alhaji Wada Maida, and said the Federal Government’s decision to approve the proposal was not difficult upon realising the role played by Alhaji Wada in making NAN the respectable agency.

