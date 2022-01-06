News

Terrorism: 12 years after, I miss my son dearly –Farouk Mutallab’s father

Twelve years after his son, Farouk Abdul Mutallab, was sentenced to a life imprisonment, a former Chairman of First Bank Plc and UBA, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, has recounted fond memories of his ‘underwear bomber’ son, saying he really missed him. The 82-year-old billionaire businessman, who said he hopes to see Farouk (23), who is serving a life sentence in a United States prison over terrorism act, prayed he hopes to see his son before he dies.

Recall that Farouk (aka ‘underwear bomber’) had attempted to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his underwear while aboard a Northwest Airlines Flight 253, en route from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day in 2009. Speaking in an interview monitored on an online news portal, Trust TV, in Kaduna yesterday, Mutallab said it had been an agonising, harrowing 12 years without his son, maintain that despite that, he was still in touch with him but under strict U.S. prison guidelines.

He noted that at times, his son calls sometimes two or thrice a month, but, stressed that, “we cannot phone him but he’s the one who can phone us and we do speak. Sometimes, he calls twice or thrice in a month.” While maintaining that Farouk’s mother as well as his siblings, were always in touch with the “underwear bomber” about three weeks ago in the US. He said: “As a matter of fact, his mother, brother and sister were with him about two or three weeks ago. They visited him under very strict prison guidelines but we will keep on praying to Almighty Allah. “Maybe one day in my lifetime, we would see him back. But it is a situation whereby he has 3 life sentences, plus 40 years. It is a lot.”

 

