Terrorism allegation against Emefiele illegal, unconstitutional –Court

Justice Muslim Hassan of an FCT High Court in Abuja has declared the harassment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations of terrorism and sundry offence illegal. The court added it constitutes a breach of his fundamental rights, Rules of the African Charter and Constitution.

Justice Hassan made the declaration yesterday in a ruling on an application filed against the DSS, CBN and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the Incorporated Trustees of the Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership.

In the ruling, the court also issued a restraining order against the 4th respondent (DSS), particularly from any continued harassment and arrest over any trumped up allegations, unless an order of a superior court is first obtained The court also held that Exhibit A submitted by the 4th respondent which was the affidavit also submitted to Justice Tsoho of the Federal High Court did not substantiate or provide any material fact of terrorism and that the 4th respondent’s acts are obvious attempts to interfere with Emefiele’s rights. Justice Hassan also aligned with the 5th respondent (CBN)’s position that there is a process for removing a CBN Governor, thus the continued harassment and interference by the 4th respondent particularly is embarrassing in the light of statutory provisions.

The court noted further that all other respondents except the 4th are nominal parties, as no case was really made against them. The court further held that the applicant had shown sufficient ‘locus standi’ to initiate the suit in line with Fundamental Human Right Rules and that it will not award damages as the suit was not taken out by Emefiele himself. The EFCC had in an affidavit stated that it had no case against Emefiele and that he is not under any investigation. The anti-graft agency further asked that it be discharged from the matter as being an unnecessary party.

 

