Terrorism: Beaming searchlight on black spots

Barely a week after the terrorists’ attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has renewed its offensive against suspected criminal hideouts around Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports

The attack followed the planting and detonation of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the rail track by the terrorists. This caused the train to derail and forced to stop, paving way for the terrorist to open fire on it to force its doors open.

The dastard operation left at least eight persons dead, 27 wounded and several others abducted before security personnel came to the rescue of survivors.

The incident confirmed the suspicion that the terrorists might have been operating from some shanty communities located close to the railway line. It was reasoned that if this could happen in Kaduna, it could also happen in Abuja where there are several shanty communities littered around the railway line and the airport.

The order Last week, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) moved its bulldozers to Bassan-Jiwa, one of the shanty settlements located a few metres away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. In a jiffy, the bulldozers pulled down over 300 structures, said to have been built illegally by persons seeking cheap accommodation.

Some of the demolished structures, were also located very close to the underutilised metro railway line. The exercise, no doubt inflicted pains on the victims who were rendered homeless, but the administration said it was better to uproot a potential danger, than be conquered by emotions.

The densely populated Bassa-Jiwa, is a squatter community where both the indigenous people and strangers have lived together for many years, even before the Airport and Metro railway line were built.

Inside Abuja gathered that while the indigenous people were allowed to still occupy the place pending full compensation and final relocation, the illegal expansion had become a source of concern to stakeholders, especially security agencies.

It was learnt that certain individuals had been involved in illegal transactions on the land, creating opportunity for uncontrollable expansion, with multiple shanties springing up in every corner.

The FCTA explained that given the demographic makeup of the place, coupled with cheap makeshift accommodation, there was a possibility that criminal elements would hibernate there. Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah noted that the community has multiple levels of illegalities.

Attah said the bulldozers had to visit the place, because the potential security threats there were multiplying at a very fast rate.

He said: “The whole community is wrongly built, thereby defacing the area, as the community has been expanding extremely. Although, good people are in the community, but the bad ones have easy access to hide and commit havoc.

“Even the chief and some of the locals agreed that Bassa- Jiwa needed to be cleaned, and we did that while respecting some of the previous markings we had in the community for resettlement and compensation of some indigenous persons there.

Those were not touched, but several others were not spared, as they were removed.” Inside Abuja further gathered that even the Chief of the Community, Dauda Gimba, had long sensed the danger, but could not control the illegal development.

Gimba, who looked helpless as the bulldozers pulled down many structures, was however, appreciative that the shanties hitherto harbouring suspected criminals, were demolished.

Gimba said: “It is for our good. Like the removal of the batchers under the bridge and along the road corridors have opened up the area and brought back some sanity to the community.

“Even though the exercise also affected me, as they demolished my structures including that of my secretary, but I still thank God that they came and notified us, and we worked together with them to ensure compliance. “What we want the government to do for us is that they should be on ground and ensure that nobody is allowed to erect any structures in the areas cleared.”

Kidnapping, banditry at area councils Meanwhile, residents of some of the Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territories have had kidnappings and banditry to contend with for a long time. In some of the remote communities, residents have become so distressed and helpless that they have resorted to self help or divine intervention.

Pegi, a community in Kuje Area Council is one of such places where kidnapping takes place almost on daily basis, without intervention from the security agencies. Way out Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, alluded to this fact when he appealed to the Police high command to beam its searchlights on the hinterland and beef up security in these far flung communities.

Bello had the opportunity of making public his disenchantment over the increasing wave of insecurity, when received the newly posted Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 7, Nigeria Police Force, Muhammad Aliyu, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The Minister expressed concerns over the increasing wave of kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities in the territory. He confessed that his administration had been under pressure from residents over insecurity.

He urged the Police to pay more attention to the satellite towns and also beef up security surveillance around the border communities, stating that most of the criminal elements hibernate in these communities.

He said: “We have been under a lot of pressure from the citizens, especially those in the surrounding towns in the Area Councils, especially with regards to the spate of kidnappings and some issues of banditry also, which I’m sure you are very much aware of.

“As AIG for the zone, I’m sure you will leverage on your vast network to be able to really coordinate the states within your zone because what we have realized in the FCT is that criminal activities are usually hatched outside the territory and then people come into the territory, perform these acts and move across the borders to the surrounding states”.

While he expressed faith in the ability of the new Police Area Commander to tackle the worrisome security situation, he also called for more effective collaboration among all security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

