News

Terrorism, biggest threat to human existence – NSA

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj- Gen. Mohammed Monguno (rtd), has said that terrorism remained the greatest threat to human existence in today’s world. Monguno made the assertion at the Second United Nations High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of members states, at the UN Headquarters in New York, the United States.

The conference was convened by the United Nations Secretary- General, Mr. Antonio Guterres. The NSA informed the heads of counter-terrorism agencies of memberstates that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has continued to empower and support the National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). Apart from stemming the tide of illicit financial flows, the development will also block the sources of funding of terrorist activities in the country, and the sub-region at large. He further disclosed that owing to his counterinsurgency commitment, President Buhari recently approved the establishment of the National Commission of the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

He said: “I can say with total conviction that apart from pandemics, natural disasters and the climate itself, today, the greatest threat to the existence of human race is the global scourge of terrorism. “The fallout of activities associated with jihadists and other forms of terror, have collectively heightened insecurity in the greater part of African continent with serious economic, social and political implications for its people.

“In the North Eastern part of Nigeria, the activities of Boko Haram terrorists and the so called the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) with known affiliation to other international terror networks such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda have continued to undermine the security and livelihoods of the whole of the people, while at the same time overlapping into neighboring countries of the Lake Chad Basin.”

