News

Terrorism: Buhari, not part of Boko Haram, bandits –Shehu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidency, yesterday, absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of complicity in the activities of Boko Haram, the dreaded terrorist group which has waged a bloody war with the Nigeria Armed Forces for over a decade.

 

In a bid to demonstrate his innocence, the Presidency said Buhari rejected a nomination by the terrorist organisation to negotiate on their behalf in a proposed dialogue with the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2012. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known in an interview with BBC News Pidgin on Saturday.

 

Shehu was reacting to an allegation leveled against the President by the Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom, that Boko Haram terrorists once named Buhari as their negotiator when former President Goodluck Jonathan reportedly moved to enter into dialogue with the sect.

 

In a separate interview with the BBC News Pidgin on Saturday,

 

Ortom had accused Buhari of being complicit in the Boko Haram agenda, alleging that the terrorists were out to “Fulanise the country,” by exterminating the indigenous tribes and enthroning radical Islam across Nigeria. “You remember in 2012 or so. I was a minister at the time and we told Goodluck to try to negotiate with Boko Haram.

 

When we called them (Boko Haram fighters) to negotiate, they said, ‘No’, that Buhari will be their negotiator. Buhari was not President then,” the governor said. However, Shehu has described Ortom’s claims as false, adding that Buhari had at several times, openly condemned the heinous activities of the insurgents and terrorists operating mainly in the northeast region of the country.

 

“People can make all sorts of claims; they can say all sorts of things. It would have mattered to the nation, to everyone, if at that point, the then General Muhammadu Buhari had accepted the invitation to go and be representative of Boko Haram,” he said.

 

According to Shehu, Buhari has been harder on bandits operating in the country even though he has yet to declare them as terrorists like the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East region.

 

“The Nigerian Air Force is busy bombing locations, the military is there on the ground, exchanging fire for fire, taking them out in hundreds, that is certainly not treating them (bandits) lightly.

 

“Before President Muhammadu Buhari [assumed office] many Nigerians could not worship on Fridays, mosques were being bombed; on Sundays churches were being bombed, motor parks and public gatherings were not safe,” he said.

 

The poor handling of the security challenges facing the country, especially the unrelenting attacks by the Boko Haram on communities and military formations had created a lot of conspiracy theories around their existence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Alleged N7.9bn fraud: EFCC only ‘invited’ me, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Barely 48 hours after he was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday opened up on his arrest, saying he was only invided by EFCC over alleged misappropriation of public funds. Okorocha was arrested by the EFCC operatives about 4:10pm […]
News

Customs extends private aircraft verification by 14 days

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Abdulwahab Isa

…generates N1.004trn in six months Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said that it has extended the deadline for verification of private aircraft owners by 14 days from July 7 to 20, 2021. It noted that only 58 private aircraft owners had so far complied between June 7 and July 6, 2021. The Service’s Public Relations […]
News

Gulak: Group threatens Igbo traders in the North

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Baba Negedu KADUNA   Following the killing of Former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Ali Gulak in Imo State, the Concerned Northern Forum, (CNF), yesterday threatens to ground the activities of Igbos doing business in the north if the killing of Northerners persisted.   A statement from the group signed by the Chairman of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica