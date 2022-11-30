Terrorism: Buhari seeks heavy security in Lake Chad to stop arms from Russian-Ukrainian war

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concerns over the weapons smuggling into the Lake Chad Region and other parts of the Sahel from the Russian-Ukrainian war, calling for tightening of security around the borders of the sixmember nations in the Lake Chad Basin.

Speaking at the 16th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari, who is Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government, said the development had worsen the terror activities in the Lake Chad Basin, with the influx of weapons posing fresh challenges. He said: “It must, however, be stated that despite the successes recorded by the gallant troops of the MNJTF and the various ongoing national operations in the region, terrorist threats still lurk in the region.

“Regrettably, the situation in the Sahel and the raging war in Ukraine serve as major sources of weapons and fighters that bolster the ranks of the terrorists in the Lake Chad region. A substantial proportion of the arms and ammunition procured to execute the war in Libya continues to find its way to the Lake Chad region and other parts of the Sahel.

“Weapons being used for the war in Ukraine and Russia are equally beginning to filter to the region. “This illegal movement of arms into the region has heightened the proliferation of small arms and light weapons which continues to threaten our collective peace and security in the region.” Buhari stressed that government presence must be positively felt in the area to restore the confidence of citizens in the ability of the State to protect them and provide basic infrastructure for all. He said: “It is in view of the foregoing, that the implementation of the Regional Strategy for the Stabilisation Recovery and Resilience of the Boko Haram affected areas of the region must gain further traction without any delay. “I am glad to note the development, costing and validation of the territorial action plans for the eight Boko Haram most affected territories of the region.”

He said the region around Lake Chad is dealing with a complicated and highly dynamic security scenario and increasingly influenced by the effects of climate change and other causes, including, tragically, some external ones. Buhari said: “It is essential that we routinely evaluate the development and antiterrorism policies in place in the area. We must continue together to proffer ingenious solutions to the challenges confronting us.

We must, through the Commission, continue to make concerted efforts to provide the desired leadership, ownership and ensure that our experts and troops are adequately motivated and supported to achieve our objectives.” LCBC Executive Secretary Mamman Nuhu said Nigeria remitted a total of $209,075,748 to the funding of the MNJTF between 2015 and 2021. “Special thanks also to the Chairman of the Summit, for his tireless support to the MNJTF, the last remittance of the sum of $10,500,000 on April 6, 2021, brought the total direct disbursement of Nigeria to the MNJTF to $209,075,748 from 2015 to 2021,” he said

