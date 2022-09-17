Nnamdi Kanu )
Terrorism Charge: Legal team visits Kanu in DSS custody, hopes for victory in Appeal Court

The legal team of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has again visited him in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) and expressed optimism that the terrorism charges against him would be quashed by the Court of Appeal. The legal team, on a routine visit granted by the Federal High Court, consisted of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

They were accompanied by some of Kanu’s family members. The visit was to give the detained Biafra nation agitator feedback on the Court of Appeal’s proceedings of September 13, where the legal team prayed the Appellate Court to dismiss the remaining charges of terrorism and treasonable felony brought against him by the federal government.

A statement released by Ejiofor after the visit said that Kanu was in high spirit and confident that the Court of Appeal in Abuja would discharge and acquit him of the terrorism charges. Ejiofor disclosed that Kanu used the visit to send words of appeal to his followers to remain consistent, resolute, unshaken, focused and prayerful with the hope that there must be light at the end of the tunnel.

The lawyer in the state ment made available to our correspondent hinted that Kanu is very optimistic that “the trial phase is gradually coming to an end”. The statement reads in part; “The court-ordered routine visit to our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has just been concluded at the DSS Headquarters, Abuja, where he is still being held in solitary confinement for over 14 months. “Kanu was enthused by the accounts of the advocacy and submissions of Chief Ozekhome (SAN) during the proceeding, happy with the panel of Justices and was completely convinced that justice is already in the offing.”

 

