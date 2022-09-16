Terrorism Charge: Legal team visits Kanu in DSS custody

…hopes for victory in Appeal Court judgement

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The legal team of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has again visited him in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) and expressed optimism that the terrorism charges against him would be quashed by Court of Appeal.

The legal team on a routine visit granted by the Federal High Court on Thursday was led on Kanu by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Ifeanyi Ejiofor who were accompanied by some of Kanu’s family members.

The visit was to give the detained Biafra nation agitator, feed back on the Court of Appeal’s proceedings of September 13 where the legal team prayed the Appellate Court to dismiss the remaining seven charges of terrorism and treasonable felony brought against him by the Federal Government.

A statement released on Friday by Ejiofor after the visit said that Kanu was in high spirits and confident that the Court of Appeal in Abuja would discharge and aquit him from the terrorism charges.

Ejiofor disclosed that Kanu used the visit to send words of appeal to his followers especially the Umuchineke to remain consistent, resolute, unshaken, focused and prayerful with the hope that there must be light at the end of the tunnel.

The lawyer in the statement made available to our correspondent hinted that Kanu is very optimistic that “the trial phase is gradually coming to an end”.

