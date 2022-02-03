Terrorism: Court fines AGF N.2m for delaying trial of Nnamdi Kanu’s co-defendants

Nnamdi Kanu )
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday imposed a fine of N200, 000 on the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) for delaying the trial of four co-defendants of Nnamdi Kanu on treasonable felony charges. The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako ordered that each of the defendants be paid N50,000 by the AGF for the inconveniences they suffered as a result of absence of the lead counsel to the Federal Government, Shuaib Magaji Labaran. Justice Nyako, who expressed dissatisfaction, the way the trial was truncated, ordered that the N200, 000 must be paid to the defendants before the next adjourned date of March 17. The four defendants are Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudike, Benjamin Maduagwu and David Nwaurusi.

They had through their various counsels complained of the hardships suffered to raise funds for their transporation to Abuja. At Wednesday’s proceedings, no legal representation came for the Federal Government at the time the matter was called. However, as the judge was about to take adjournment, one Mrs Adewumi Aluko from the Federal Ministry of Justice came in and apologised that the Federal Government’s lead counsel was out of the country.

She announced that two witnesses were in court but will not want to proceed in the absence of the lead counsel and sought for an adjournment. Her apology did not go down well with the judge who counselled the Federal Government to be more serious in the trial of the defendants. The judge also extended similar counselling to the defence counsel to stop using frivolous applications to delay the trial which was started since 2015 Meanwhile, Justice Nyako has fixed March 17 for resumption of the trial.

 

