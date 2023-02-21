News Top Stories

Terrorism: DSS Steps Up Investigation Of Emefiele

In a view to arrest and prosecute the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on allegations bothering on terrorism financing, the Department of State Services (DSS) has on Monday stepped up investigations.

It would be recalled that the military has assured the apex bank governor of providing soldiers to protect him both home and office in a bid to scuttle his arrest.

Following its earlier unsuccessful attempt at arresting Emefiele, the DSS has renewed its investigations into multiple allegations with a view to arresting the embattled CBN Governor for possible prosecution.

In a recent publication by Premium Times, details of the court documents reveal that Emefiele was also accused of sabotaging the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, financing terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism, and committing other economic crimes with the effect of undermining Nigeria’s national security.

It also accused the apex bank Governor of mismanaging the CBN subsidiary, NIRSAL, and the central bank’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.

The DSS alleged that Emefiele funded IPOB/ESN with both the resources he raised for his failed presidential bid last year and funds diverted from government coffers.

The department also accused Emefiele of “fraud, money laundering, round tripping and conferment of financial benefit to self and others.”

It said he mismanaged various interventionist funds of the government under his control and concluded that “investigation is still ongoing on a wider scale as other members of the syndicate chain need to be identified and arrested to enable successful prosecution.”

It would be recalled that the CBN Governor in 2022, had vied for a presidential ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but failed.

 

