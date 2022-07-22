News Top Stories

Terrorism: FG considers ban on motorcycles, mining

The Federal Government is considering banning motorcycles and mining as part of moves to check the security challenges facing the country. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), told State House reporters after National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa that the ban was one of the resolutions at the meeting. According to him, a nationwide ban on motorcycles and mining will help cut off terrorists’ sources of funds. Malami said: “The issues deliberated bordered on one – the logistics being used by the terrorists, Boko Haram and bandits, among others, in the act of executing their unfortunate act of terrorism and terrorising the country.

“It was extensively deliberated upon as to what needs to be done for the purpose of ensuring that their means of logistics are indeed adequately considered and necessary steps are taken in degrading their capacity to move around. “The government would look into that possibility with particular regard to restric-tion on use and distribution of motorcycles which is the most conventional logistical means being deployed by terrorists.” On the possibility of banning mining activities, Malami said: “Again, the issues of funding of the terrorism and the Terrorism Act were discussed and deliberated upon.

As you rightly know, recently the government indeed assented to certain bills inclusive of the Money Laundering, Prevention, and Prohibition Act among others. With the passage of that law, and assented to, the conventional means of terrorist funding and financing were substantially and drastically addressed and that led to forensic analysis of and identification of certain personalitiesthatwereinone way or the other connected with terrorism funding and financing.”

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola said the investigations into the attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre are on to “find all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident and by then, those who have shunned their responsibility will have to face the consequences of their actions”. He added: “On intelligence, of course, we have different levels of intelligence. There is an internal intelligence service, there is an external intelligence service. Sufficient effort, I must say this with all sense of responsibility, sufficient effort and intelligence were made but unfortunately, for those of you that accompanied me when I visited the place, you heard that I said it very clearly that we had some problem with the will.” Responding to the question about what the government was doing to check the influx of arms into the country, Aregbesola said the government was strengthen ing the borders to prevent any importationof armsanddangerous materials that could threaten the integrity of the nations and the security of the people. “This is not limited to immigration alone; all security forces are on alert at various levels. Do not take your mind off the fact that we have a vast territory and that whatever is happening within Nigeria must be put in the context of what’s happening in the region. The federal government is not unaware of the need to strengthen the border forces to prevent aggression, or importation of contrabands, particularly arms and ammunition,” he said.

 

