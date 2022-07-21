News

Terrorism: FG considers ban on motorcycles, mining

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government is considering banning motorcycles and mining as part of the moves to check the security challenges facing the country.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami told State House reporters after Thursday’s National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa the ban was one of the resolutions at the meeting.

According to him, a nationwide ban on motorcycles and mining will help cut off terrorists’ sources of funds.

Malami said: “The issues deliberated bordered on one – the logistics being used by the terrorists, Boko Haram and bandits, among others, in the act of executing their unfortunate act of terrorism and terrorising the country.

“It was extensively deliberated upon as to what needs to be done for the purpose of ensuring that their means of logistics are indeed adequately considered and necessary steps are taken in degrading their capacity to move around.

“The government would look into that possibility with particular regard to restriction on use and distribution of motorcycles which is the most conventional logistical means being deployed by terrorists.”

On the possibility of banning mining activities, Malami said: “Again, the issues of funding of the terrorism and the Terrorism Act were discussed and deliberated upon. As you rightly know, recently the government indeed assented to certain bills inclusive of the Money Laundering, Prevention, and Prohibition Act among others. With the passage of that law, and assented to, the conventional means of terrorist funding and financing were substantially and drastically addressed and that led to forensic analysis of and identification of certain personalities that were in one way or the other connected with terrorism funding and financing.”

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola said the investigations into the attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre are on to “find all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident and by then, those who have shunned their responsibility will have to face the consequences of their actions”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NPA suspends container stripping operations at Tin Can Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will, today, commence the enforcement of container stripping operation at Tin Can Island Port. The move, it was gathered, was part of efforts to ease the perennial traffic along the Oshodi Apapa road. However, it was learnt that the stripping activities at the port facilities would be temporary. Stripping is […]
News Top Stories

CTA: Twitter ban, official rascality taken too far

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has described the recent ban on Twitter by the Federal Government as an onslaught on free speech and official rascality taken too far. Chair, Steering Committee of the CTA, Dr Chima Amadi, who reacted to the development on Sunday, expressed concern that the Buhari administration appears bent on taking […]
News

Edo SSG loses brother to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mr John Ogie, an elder brother of the Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, has been reported dead following complications from Coronavirus (COVID- 19). News of his demise was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin by Mr Chris Nehikhare, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicity secretary in the state. According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica