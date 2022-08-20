Terrorism: Garba Shehu opens Pandora’s Box

Nine days ago Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu spoke to BBC Hausa where he tried to explain what the government of President Muhammadu Buhari had been doing to free the remaining hostages being held by those who attacked a Kaduna bound train some five months ago.

Unfortunately, the attempt of the Senior Special Assistant only largely gave fresh ammunition to the critics of the government to further hammer them over their perceived poor handling of the crisis. It appeared like Shehu, who granted the interview 24 hours after his principal, President Buhari had met with the relatives of the abducted victims in Abuja, where he assured them that efforts are on to ensure the safe rescue of the 31 persons said to still be in captivity, had tried to explain in more detail what the President had said.

In assuring the relatives of the abducted victims of the government’s efforts, Buhari also pointed out that he was reluctant to give the green light to a military operation because he was weary of collateral damage to those the operation was meant for – the abducted victims! Insisting that it is wrong to say that nothing has been done to secure the release of all the captives, Shehu told the BBC: “The important thing is that the government, since the occurrence of the incident, has been working very hard. Some are visible, while some are not.

“It is to the advantage of the relatives and to the country at large to see all the victims are rescued. “Whoever says the government isn’t doing anything or isn’t making any effort to rescue them perhaps doesn’t know the effort the government is putting in order to rescue the abductees. “Don’t forget that right from the start of it, the leader of the terrorists demanded that his pregnant wife should be released from captivity.

“The Federal Government took the wom-an to the hospital where she gave birth to twins, and after she gave birth, he was shown that both his wife and children were in a good health condition and then they were handed over to his parents. “After handing them over, they came up with a different issue that there are about six or seven of their children in Yola, Adamawa, who the government sent a plane to pick up. “We expected that if we gave them the children, they would release all the victims in their custody. Then, they demanded money.

“So, people should not say the government is doing nothing.” However, rather than assuaging the critics it only appeared to feed them more ammo to fire at the administration with someone writing: “If you are still in doubt that the Buhari govt is utterly clueless, listen up. Garba Shehu told BBC Hausa today that they gave the Abuja-Kaduna train attackers all their demands, but they refused to free their victims.

That’s because the terrorists outsmarted them!” On the surface, this might appear to be true, but for those whose loved ones are still in captivity, it would have gone some way into letting them know what their government is not relenting in its efforts to end their nightmare. Nonetheless, the issue of appeasing terrorists has been very contentious for governments all over the world with some bluntly refusing to give in to their demands for the simple reason that it will embolden them to continue to commit their assault against the state; while some others have shifted from this hard line stance and are ready to negotiate – albeit reluctantly. Nations in this category include France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, who are more open to negotiation; while countries in the latter camp include: the United States, Canada, Israel and Britain – they tend to not negotiate or pay ransoms to terrorists, but rather prefer to take them out where possible.

This is why on October 31, 2020 the United States sent Special Forces to rescue their citizen, Philip Walton, who was being held hostage in Borno State. Walton was reportedly kidnapped in neighbouring Niger and then moved into the Nigerian state by his abductors, who were seeking some form of ransom for his release. According to reports, the mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the 27-year-old before his abductors could get far after taking him captive in Niger on October 26, counterterrorism officials told ABC News, a US medium. The UK Sun reported that Walton’s kidnappers called and demanded ransom from his dad, who lives half a mile away from the farm in Niger. So, rather than allow that to happen the US mounted a successful rescue operation.

However, I must point out that not all such operations go so smoothly with the 1980 Operation Eagle Claw one of the biggest failures in American rescue missions. US President Jimmy Carter had planned to rescue some 52 embassy staff held captive at the Embassy of the United States, Tehran on April 24, 1980 after lengthy negotiations had failed. Sadly, the mission failed with the US having one helicopter and one transport aircraft destroyed, five helicopters were abandoned/captured while eight servicemen were killed and four injured.

It is said that this failed mission contributed in no small measure to Carter’s loss in the elections that took place some months later. But one universally acclaimed mission was carried out some 46 years ago when 100 commandoes of the Israeli Defence Forces flew over 4,000 kilometres to the Entebbe Airport in Uganda on the night of July 4, 1976 and successfully carry out Operation Thunderbolt which freed 248 passengers, who had been hijacked by two members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – External Operations from an Air France Airbus A300 jet airliner. Determined not to give into the demands of the terrorists the Israelis successfully carried out the operation against almost overwhelming odds losing just three of the hostages and the unit’s commander, Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, who was the older brother of former Prime Minister, Benjamin.

While arguments can be made for both approaches to dealing with terrorists, I strongly feel that pandering to their demands all the time will not only embolden them but will also attract more convents to their dastardly ways. However, I feel that oftentimes a sledgehammer should also be used as this will go a long way in deterring other wannabes who would have seen how others before them had been made to pay for their indiscretions. While it is heart-warming to know that the government is trying its best to avoid collateral damage it should also realise that at times an iron fist works better than appeasement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...